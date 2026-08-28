Telangana Dy CM launches gold, copper mining programme in Karnataka

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday, August 27, launched a gold and copper mining programme by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at Lingadahalli village in Devadurga taluk, Raichur district, Karnataka.

Speaking after the launch, Vikramarka said, “All stakeholders should work together to extract gold and copper minerals on a large scale from the Devadurga mine and contribute to increasing the wealth of the nation.

He recollected that Singareni Collieries had secured exploration rights for the Devadurga Block through the bidding conducted by the Centre.

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“Singareni would soon accelerate the exploration activities and expressed confidence that if the project succeeded and significant quantities of gold and copper were found,” Vikramarka said.

He added that it would not only create large-scale employment opportunities for unemployed youth in the region but also accelerate the area’s development.

The Telangana Deputy CM also said that Singareni would soon establish a site office at Devadurga to enable officials to stay at the location and closely monitor the exploration activities. A helipad would also be readied to facilitate travel and movement. Construction works would begin as soon as the local revenue authorities allot the required land.

He also highlighted the historical connection between Telugu and Kannadiga people living on both sides of the Krishna River. The region was once part of Hyderabad State, and people of both regions share common roots. He appealed to the local people to extend their cooperation and help complete the project successfully at the earliest.

He hoped that the exploration programme would contribute to the progress of both Telangana and Karnataka and strengthen the country’s economy by adding to its mineral wealth.