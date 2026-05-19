Telangana Dy CM leaves for Delhi to attend Swachh Bharat Mission meet

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday, May 19, left for New Delhi to participate in a high-level meeting on the Swachh Bharat Mission being organised by the Central government.

The crucial meeting, scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhavan, will be chaired by the Union Minister and attended by ministers handling municipal administration and urban development portfolios from various states.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has nominated Bhatti Vikramarka to represent the Telangana government at the meeting, and the Centre has already been officially informed about the decision.

Officials accompany Deputy CM

Bhatti Vikramarka, along with a team of senior state officials, departed for Delhi from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Tuesday morning.

The Telangana delegation attending the Swachh Bharat Mission meeting includes Special Chief Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore, and Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration R V Karnan, among others.

Officials are expected to raise several issues related to Telangana before the Centre during the meeting.

Meetings with Union ministers

The Deputy Chief Minister is scheduled to stay in Delhi for two days and will also hold a series of meetings with key Union ministers as part of the visit.

According to officials, Bhatti Vikramarka is expected to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy, among others.

The discussions are likely to focus on pending issues related to central funds due to Telangana, as well as matters concerning the power and coal sectors.

Senior officials from the state finance, planning and energy departments, including Finance Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Planning Secretary Gaurav Uppal, Energy Special Chief Secretary Naveen Mittal, and Singareni CMD N Balaram, are also travelling to Delhi to participate in the meetings with Union ministers.