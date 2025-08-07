Telangana dy CM meets seeks Centre approval of TGTRANSCO green projects

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday, August 7, met Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and south the approvals of the intra-state transmission system proposals submitted by TGTRANSCO under Green Energy Corridor – Phase 3 (GEC-III).

The Telangana deputy CM at the meeting in Delhi informed the union minister that under GEC-III, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) had initially identified Renewable Energy (RE) zones with a total capacity of 13.5 GW across five districts of Telangana for the evacuation of power generated from wind, solar, and pumped storage projects.

“Later, after extensive consultations with SECI and TGREDCO, and considering land availability and renewable energy potential, the RE zones were revised to 19 GW, now covering eight districts of the state. In accordance with this revision, TSTRANSCO prepared and submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), comprising 8 transmission schemes with a cumulative power evacuation capacity of 19 GW and an estimated project cost of ₹6,895 crore,” said a press release from the Telangana deputy CM’s office.

Bhatti urged Khattar to expedite the approval emphasising that it would significantly aid the state in accelerating its green power development and grid integration efforts.