Telangana EAGLE seizes 20 kg ganja from private bus, four arrested

The dry ganja was being transported from Malkangiri, Odisha, to Telangana for illegal sale.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st May 2026 6:36 pm IST
Group of five men sitting on the ground with packages and backpacks near a bus at night.
Telangana EAGLE seizes 20 kg ganja from private bus, four arrested

Hyderabad: The Regional Narcotics Control Cell (RNCC) on Wednesday, May 20, along with the Khammam team of EAGLE Force, seized 20 kilogram of ganja from a private bus and apprehended four accused. Five mobile phones and the bus were also seized.

Acting on reliable intelligence, officers conducted a thorough check and uncovered the dry ganja being transported from Malkangiri, Odisha, to Telangana for illegal sale.

Investigations revealed that the contraband was procured from Ranjan Khara alias Ashok Kumar, resident of Chithrakonda, Malkangiri, Odisha.

Subhan Bakery

The four accused have been identified as Ramesh Nagul, 25 years, Rajan Kora, 21 years, Bisanka Mallick, 52 years and Aravind, 52 years. All of them are addicted to ganja as well.

A case has been booked, and further investigation is underway.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st May 2026 6:36 pm IST

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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