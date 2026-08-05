Telangana EAGLE seizes 400 kg ganja from Khammam, three held

Hyderabad: Telangana’s anti-narcotics unit–EAGLE Force on Tuesday, August 4, busted an interstate ganja trafficking syndicate and seized 400 kgs of ganja worth Rs 2 crores and apprehended three people in Khammam district of the state, officials said.

Acting on credible information, an organised ganja transportation network allegedly involved in transportation of 400 kg of dry ganja from Odisha to Karnataka was intercepted, the EAGLE Force (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) said in a release.

During the operation, three accused people were apprehended, and two four-wheelers and a motorcycle used in the commission of the offence were seized, it said.

The investigation revealed that the ganja was sourced from Jhanbha area of Odisha and transported towards Karnataka through a well-coordinated network comprising suppliers, partners, transporters, vehicle operators, intermediaries and intended receivers.

The syndicate used multiple vehicles and maintained close coordination among its members to facilitate the interstate transportation of the contraband while attempting to evade law-enforcement agencies.

“The use of separate vehicles and individuals for transportation, escort and coordination indicated a planned and organised method of operation. Further investigation is being conducted to identify the complete supply chain and establish the roles of all persons connected with the network,” the EAGLE Force said.

During the operation, one vehicle driver, motorcycle pilot (acting as escort) and the transporter, who is also the peddler were apprehended and they along with the seized property were handed over to the Kusumanchi Police Station for further legal action and detailed investigation.

The remaining accused, including the suppliers, partners, transporters, peddlers and intended receiver, are presently absconding. Special teams are making sustained efforts to trace and apprehend all the remaining persons involved in the interstate ganja trafficking network, the release added.