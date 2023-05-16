Telangana EAMCET engineering stream answer key released

The last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key is by 8 pm on May 17.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 16th May 2023 12:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: The preliminary answer key along with the response sheet for TS EAMCET’s engineering stream was released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday.

Students can check and download the answer keys along with the candidate’s response sheet from the official website.

According to the notification, the last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key is by 8 pm on May 17.

The response sheet for TS EAMCET, 2023 Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream was released on May 14.

How to download the answer key

  • Visit the official website
  • Click the ‘download response sheet (E & AM)’ option on the homepage
  • Enter registration number, hall ticket number, date of birth
  • Look for the display of the answer key on the screen
  • Download and take a print of the same

