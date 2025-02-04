Telangana: EAPCET 2025 schedule announced 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 schedule was released on Monday by Dr. B Dean Kumar, the exam convenor.

Engineering Exam: May 2 to May 5, 2025

Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam: April 29 & April 30, 2025

Online applications will open on February 25, and the last date to apply without a late fee is April 4, 2025. The exam syllabus will cover 100% of the first and second-year intermediate syllabus.

The schedule was finalized during a CET committee meeting at JNTU Hyderabad, attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. V Balakista Reddy, TGCHE Vice Chairmen Prof. E Purushotham and Prof. SK Mahmood, Secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, and other officials.