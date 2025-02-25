Telangana: EAPCET exam registration process to begin today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to begin the registration process for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2025 today evening, February 25, Tuesday.

Aspiring candidates will be able to submit their application forms through the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the application form is April 4. No applications will be accepted after this date.

Exam schedule

The TS EAPCET 2025 exams are scheduled to take place in two phases:

Agriculture and Pharmacy Courses: April 29 and 30, 2025, between 9 am and 12 noon.

Engineering Courses: May 2 and 5, 2025, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Application process

To apply for TS EAPCET 2025, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website: Go to eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Register: Click on the “New Registration” link and provide required details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.

Log in and pay fee: Log in using your credentials and proceed to pay the application fee.

Fill application form: After payment, fill in the application form with the necessary details.

Upload documents: Upload scanned copies of required documents.

Submit and print: Carefully review all details, make corrections if necessary, and submit the form. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Admit cards

Admit cards for the exams will be available for download from April 19, 2025, onwards. Candidates can access their admit cards using their registration number, date of birth, and other login details on the official website.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria, which include domicile requirements and educational qualifications.

Failure to meet these criteria may result in application rejection. The detailed eligibility criteria are available on the official website.