Telangana: Early morning earthquake in Vikarabad, 3.8 on richter scale

Hyderabad: An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck the Vikarabad district and surrounding areas of Telangana early Thursday morning, August 14.

According to reports, the tremors were felt in Parigi and neighbouring regions, lasting for about three seconds around 4:00 am.

The tremors were reported in several villages, including Rangapur, Basipalli, and Nyamatnagar. The unexpected movement prompted people to rush out of their homes, with many expressing fear and anxiety due to the suddenness of the event.

No casualties reported

Soon after the quake, parts of Reenagar, Jagtial, Sircilla, and Peddapalli districts also experienced brief, strong winds, which led to interruptions in electricity supply.

Officials have identified the epicentre near Asifabad, and so far, there have been no reports of casualties or significant property damage.

This incident follows a series of minor earthquakes that affected regions of Nirmal, Nizamabad, unified Karimnagar, and unified Medak districts in May, highlighting a period of increased seismic activity in the area.