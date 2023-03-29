Telangana: Earthmover rams into car in Nizamabad, kills 3

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an earthmover rammed into a car in the Bhingal area of the district on Wednesday morning leaving three dead and two others injured.

The victims were identified as residents of Mortad in the district.

Three persons were killed and two others were injured when an earthmover reportedly lost control and turned over onto a car in #Bheemgal area of #Nizamabad district, on early morning today.#RoadSafety #RoadAccident #caraccident #Telangana pic.twitter.com/2ew0SHYJic — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 29, 2023

According to the police, the driver of the earthmover vehicle lost control and crashed into the car killing three persons travelling in it on the spot.

Also Read Watch: Woman dies on spot in road accident in Hyderabad

The incident was witnessed by passersby who immediately informed the police who reached the location and pulled two trapped in the car out and shifted them to the hospital.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.