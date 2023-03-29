Telangana: Earthmover rams into car in Nizamabad, kills 3

Police reached the location and pulled two people trapped in the car and shifted them to the hospital.

Telangana: Earthmover rams into car in Nizamabad; three killed
Earthmover rams into car in Nizamabad; three killed (Photo: Screengrab/ Twitter)

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an earthmover rammed into a car in the Bhingal area of the district on Wednesday morning leaving three dead and two others injured.

The victims were identified as residents of Mortad in the district.

According to the police, the driver of the earthmover vehicle lost control and crashed into the car killing three persons travelling in it on the spot.

The incident was witnessed by passersby who immediately informed the police who reached the location and pulled two trapped in the car out and shifted them to the hospital.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

