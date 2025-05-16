Telangana eases LRS rules to include gift deeds, exchange properties

Hyderabad: In a major relief to property owners, the Telangana Government has made key amendments to the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), allowing regularisation of plots not only through registered sale deeds, but also through gift deeds, exchange deeds, and inheritance.

The changes were officially notified through GO Ms. No. 98, issued on May 15 by the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Department.

This decision comes in response to repeated requests from the public and aims to expand the reach of the LRS by covering properties that were transferred within families or inherited transactions that earlier did not qualify under the scheme.

The revised rules will soon be published in the Extraordinary Gazette of Telangana and are intended to make the LRS process easier for property owners who received land through non-sale means.

The government has made changes to the Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020, replacing the term “registered sale deed” with a broader term that includes “registered gift deed, registered exchange deed, or by succession”. This update applies to sub-rule (2)(b), sub-rule (3)(c)(ii), and rule (4) of the original framework.

The amendments are backed by legal provisions from various state laws, including the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, GHMC Act, Town Planning Act, and Panchayat Raj Act, ensuring they apply across both urban and rural areas.

This move is expected to benefit thousands of families across the state who previously struggled to get their plots regularised due to the absence of a sale deed.