Telangana: EC asks registered unrecognised political parties to submit reports

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Saturday has requested that registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) in Telangana submit their financial reports, audited annual accounts, and election expenditure statements for the fiscal years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 within 30 days, to avoid consequential action.

According to a press release issued on Saturday by the Telangana Chief Electoral Office, several RUPPs in the state have failed to comply with various legal and regulatory provisions of the Election Commission, such as submitting their financial reports – contribution reports, audited annual accounts with auditor report, and election expenditure statements in the case of those who contested the general election to Telangana State Legislative Assembly in 2018.

He stated that they did not submit reports for the fiscal years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20. Furthermore, the RUPPs have been instructed to update their office bearer information, including authorised signatories for financial transactions, address changes, and Permanent Account Numbers. They had to be communicated to the Indian Election Commission in New Delhi.

The CEO instructed the RUPPs to submit the compliance reports and other details requested by the EC to the CEO Telangana office within 30 days.