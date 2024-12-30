Telangana EC publishes final voter lists for MLC constituencies

Hyderabad: The chief election commissioner of Telangana, C Sudharshan Reddy, on Monday, December 30, published the final list of electoral rolls for the upcoming MLC elections to the Telangana Legislative Council elections in two teachers’ constituencies and one graduates’ constituency.

The lists were finalised after the completion of claims and objections over the electoral rolls between November 23 and December 9.

Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ Constituency

Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ Constituency

The constituency is set to conduct elections in 274 proposed polling stations with 25,921 voters, an increase of 2,319 voters from last term. The constituency has 16,364 male voters (an increase of 1,258) and 9,557 female voters (an increase of 1,061).

Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ Constituency

The constituency is set to conduct elections in 200 proposed polling stations with 24,905 voters, an increase of 2351 voters from last term. The constituency has 14,940 male voters (an increase of 1,442) and 9,965 female voters (an increase of 909).

What is Telangana Legislative Council?

The legislative council is the Upper House of the Telangana state legislature which functions like the Rajya Sabha of the Indian Parliament.

It is a 40-member council, part of the bicameral system and the Legislative Assembly the lower House of the system.

Not every state has Legislative Councils as it is not mandatory for a state to form them, according to the Constitution of India. Currently, six Indian states follow a bicameral system in their legislature, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.