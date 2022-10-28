Telangana: ECI issues notice to minister Jagadish Reddy for remarks during Munugode rally

Hyderabad: The Election Commission issued notice to state minister G Jagadish Reddy for his remarks during an election rally in Munugode.

According to the complaint filed by BJP leader Kapilvai Dileep Kumar, the minister told voters that all welfare schemes run by the state government would stop if people did not vote for the TRS candidate.

“The election is not between Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Rajgopal Reddy, it is the election for whether to continue the pension of Rs. 2000 or not. It is for whether to continue Rythu Bandhu or not, whether to continue 24 hours free current or not, and whether to continue the Rs. 3,000 pension for physically challenged persons or not. The people who are willing to continue these schemes should vote for ‘car’ and should stand with KCR. Modi Ji said no to Rs 3000 pension, and KCR said he would definitely give it. If anyone is not interested in the pension they can vote for Modi and people who wants these schemes, vote for KCR,” Jagadish Reddy allegedly said according to the complaint.

The ECI asked the minister to explain his remarks by 29th October.