Telangana: ECLAT Health Solutions to hire 1400 people in state

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday announced that ECLAT Health Solutions, a healthcare support services company, has committed to hire about 1400 people in the state.

The company provides services like medical coding, medical billing, and healthcare revenue cycle consulting and is based out of Washington DC.

KTR took to Twitter and put out the announcement.

“Happy to announce that Washington DC based @EclatHealthSol has committed to hire 1400 employees in Telangana. 900 of the 1400 new jobs will be created in Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam. Promised to extend all the required support to Team Eclat,” he said.

“Thanks to Eclat Health Services Solutions for providing their continuous support to Telangana Govt in our endeavor to promote IT in tier-2 cities. @taskts and @AiTelangana will collaborate with Eclat for skill development and innovation in Healthcare NLP and AI,” he added.