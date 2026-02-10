Telangana: ED conducts searches at Kodad in CMR rice grain diversion case

Hyderabad: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, February 9, conducted searches at the residence of a relative of a rice miller accused of diverting Custom Milled Rice (CMR) grain in Kodad, Telangana.

The searches were linked to alleged irregularities involving Sri Venkateswara Rice Industries, located on the outskirts of Kodad, owned by Nila Satyanarayana.

According to officials, the mill had been lifting paddy from procurement centres every year for conversion into CMR rice, but allegedly failed to deliver rice to the government for nearly a decade.

Last year, joint inspections were carried out at the mill by officials of the Civil Supplies and Revenue departments following complaints of non-delivery. During those inspections, officials reportedly found no stock of paddy or rice at the premises and concluded that the grain meant for the government had been diverted.

At the time, authorities estimated the value of the diverted grain at over Rs 50 crore.

Case filed

Based on a complaint filed by the departmental officials, a case was registered. The ED subsequently took up the matter to trace the proceeds from the alleged sale of the diverted grain and to examine possible money laundering angles.

ED conducts searches

As part of the probe, ED teams conducted searches on Monday at properties linked to the mill owner’s relatives in Kodad. Officials seized documents related to the quantity of paddy procured from the government, details of rice delivered so far, and other records relevant to the investigation.

Further investigation is underway to establish the flow of funds generated from the alleged diversion, officials said.