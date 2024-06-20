Telangana: ED raids on Patancheru BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal, brother

MLA Gudem Mahipal's brother G Madhusudhan Reddy was recently arrested in an illegal mining case.

Telangana: ED raids on Patancheru BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal, family members
Patancheru BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal.

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the houses of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal and his brother G Madhusudhan Reddy on Thursday, June 20, with regard to their mining business.

About seven premises, including the premises of a quarrying company linked to Madhusudan Reddy, are being searched, the sources told PTI.

The ED case of money laundering stems from a state police FIR into alleged illegal mining.

Hyderabad: Patancheru BRS MLA’s brother arrested in illegal mining case

Madhusudhan Reddy was recently arrested for alleged illegal mining by his companies. Based on a complaint by the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) over alleged illegal and excess mining, he was arrested and later remanded in judicial custody.

Further details about the ED raids are awaited.

