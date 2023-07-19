Telangana Edu min irked over delay in supply of textbooks to colleges

Hyderabad: Angered over the delay in the supply of textbooks to government junior colleges, even after a month of commencement of the academic year, state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials to get the work done by Friday.

“If needed, officials should involve private transport officers and not just rely on the RTC,” asserted Sabitha.

Additionally, the minister even expressed her ire over the delay in the construction of new buildings, additional classrooms, toilets and other facilities for which Rs 60 crore were already sanctioned.

While conducting a review meeting on Tuesday, she directed officials to complete the war footing.

The minister further asked the Commissioner of Intermediate Education Navin Mittal to review the progress on a weekly basis.

“The state government had sanctioned an additional Rs 4.43 crore for modernizing labs and maintenance already, then what is the reason behind the delay?” she asked.

The minister further expressed her disappointment over poor pass percentages scored by students in colleges from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Malkajgiri-Medchal districts while the students in the remote areas across the state were scoring good marks.

“Lay focus on the student’s performance and improve their scores in the intermediate exams,” directed Sabitha to officials.