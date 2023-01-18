Telangana Edu min seeks transparency in govt teachers’ transfers

Hyderabad: Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has sought transparency in conducting the process of transfer and promotions of government teachers.

The minister directed the school education department officials to conduct the process free of hassles and errors.

Sabitha while conveying a meeting with officials on Tuesday, asked them to take a final call on the guidelines and schedule for teachers’ transfers and promotions.

She further instructed officials to take necessary precautions to avoid any legal hurdles since the process of teachers’ transfers was being done through web counselling.

“It is the responsibility of the officials to ensure there were no errors in the software used for the purpose,” added Sabitha.

Education secretary V Karuna, director of school education A Sridevasena and other officials were cited as attendees at the meeting.