Telangana education council to introduce cyber security course for UGs

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced that all the universities in the state offering undergraduate courses will also be incorporating cyber security courses from the next academic year.

Designed and developed by experts from Osmania University and NALSAR University of Law, the course will be availed by the students while they pursue BSc or BA.

TSCHE chairman Prof. R Limbadri chaired a meeting with the revenue principal, commissioner of technical and collegiate education Navin Mittal and vice chancellors of six conventional universities on Thursday.

Also Read TS ICET 2023 notification released

Convening the meeting, Prof. Limbadri said, “Not just creating awareness on the cybercrimes, the new cyber security course will help students with employability opportunities.”

Apart from cyber security, the university will also be offering BSc (Honours) in Computer Science as a major and artificial intelligence and machine learning as minor subjects from the next academic year.

Another decision was that private affiliated degree colleges will be granted generic affiliation instead of course-wise affiliation from the next academic year.

This meant all the BSc Life Sciences or Physical Sciences will be given a single affiliation instead of course-wise as is being done now. The affiliation process will be through the university management system.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the bucket system that enables students to choose their subject as per their interest.

TSCHE encourages NAAC grading in UG institutions

TSCHE on Thursday further decided to encourage all higher educational institutions to go for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading.

A seed fund of Rs 1 lakh to the college desirous, will be provided by the council to go for the grading.

To implement the new initiative, the council will reportedly hold workshops and seminars with resource persons from the NAAC Bangalore on creating awareness of the grading system.