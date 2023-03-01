TS ICET 2023 notification released

Warangal: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a notification for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET-2023) for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses.

TSCHE Chairman Prof R Limbadri released the notification at the Kakatiya University here on Tuesday.

Interested and eligible candidates can register and submit their application forms online from March 6 to May 6 without any late fee. While the fee for the test is Rs 550 for SC/ST/Differently abled candidates, others have to pay Rs 750.

According to officials, the last day for the registration and submission of the applications with a late fee of Rs 250 is May 12, and with the late fee of Rs.500, the candidates can apply up to May 18.

The exam will be held for two days on May 26 and 27 in two sessions each day. The announcement of the preliminary key will be done on June 5, and the last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key is June 8. The results will be announced on June 20. The test will be conducted at 75 centres.