Telangana: Education dept launches 15-day clean up drive

Hyderabad: Telangana education department has launched a 15-day clean-up campaign across the state in all schools that fall under its purview in response to recent outbreaks of food poisoning.

The department aims is to break the chain of disease transmission in the state.

All district education officers in the state, as well as the regional joint directors of school education in Hyderabad and Warangal, were instructed to start an immediate 15-day intensive sanitation and cleanliness drive in all government and local body schools, including residential schools, under the school education department in the state.

The director of school education, A Sridevasena, supervised the meeting when the decision was made.

The district education officers, district project officers, and mandal education officers will have the responsibility of inspecting, correcting, and sanitising the entire school or hostel, including the restrooms and kitchen.

Additionally, the drive will focus on conducting inspections of kitchens, stores, food items, the cooking process, and the cleanliness of the kitchen and serving areas.