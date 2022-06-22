Telangana education minister meets CM, discusses IIIT-Basara visit

Hyderabad: In a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was briefed on the happenings in IIIT-Basara by Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Reddy spoke with students on Monday night and assured specific guarantees. The students then decided to end their protests. The chief minister was briefed on the current ongoings in the campus. Currently, there are no protests at the Basara campus as a result of Reddy’s visit.

“I wish the very best for the students of Basara IIIT. This Govt will deliver on all promises made. #IIITBasar”, Sabitha Indra Reddy tweeted.

In addition to the education minister’s visit to the campus, District Collector Mushraff Ali Farooqi and Additional Collector Hemant Borkade travelled to IIIT-Basara to arrange a meeting with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Director Satish Kumar and other authorities.

The construction work at IIIT-Basara construction will start as soon as Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy gives the go-ahead. The Telangana Diagnostic Hub will be used by the Health Department to check up on students, and it will also make sure that they are fed nutritional meals with an emphasis on the health of female students.

The officials stated that student attendance is mandatory and that Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Bhainsa Lokesh Kumar will be in charge of the health camp.