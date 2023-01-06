Telangana: Efforts are on to provide Rubath facility for Haj 2023 pilgrims

Hyderabad: Efforts are on to ensure the provision of Rubath facility in Makkah for Hajj 2023 pilgrims from Telangana and erstwhile state of Hyderabad. Chairman Telangana Haj Committee Muhammad Saleem, while contacting with the Secretary and Trustee of Nizam Rubath Committee, invited consultation on this issue.

Nizam Rubath Committee Trustee Faiz Khan told Muhammad Salim that he is leaving for a visit to Saudi Arabia in January where he will meet with Rubath Supervisor Mr.Hussain Sharif. Discussions will be held regarding the provision of Rubath facilities for Haj pilgrims.

He said that supervisor of Rubath had earlier decided to take a building on rent for Rubath in 2023. Now that the entry of online applications for the 2023 Haj season will begin soon, Rubath supervisor should report the presence of the building to the Haj Committee of India to facilitate the arrangements.

It should be noted that the supervisor termed Rubath’s arrangements for Haj 2023 as uncertain and said that the building is not available for Rabat due to expansion works around Haram Sharif. The existing building of Rubath has been demolished during expansion works.

Muhammad Saleem said that if necessary, a letter will be sent from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to the Saudi government.