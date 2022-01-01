Telangana: Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, other govt holidays in 2022

Hyderabad: In Telangana and other Indian states, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 3 whereas, Eid-ul-Azha on July 10 subject to the sighting of the crescent. Apart from these two holidays, there will be 28 general holidays and 20 optional holidays in 2022.
List of general holidays in Telangana
- January 1: New Year Day
- January 14: Bhogi
- January 15: Sankranti/Pongal
- January 26: Republic Day
- March 1: Maha Shivaratri
- March 18: Holi
- April 2: Ugadi
- April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
- April 10: Sri Rama Navami
- April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday
- April 15: Good Friday
- May 3: Eid-ul-Fitr
- May 4: Following day of Eid-ul-Fitr
- July 10: Eid-ul-Azha
- July 25: Bonalu
- August 9: Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A) 10th Moharam
- August 15: Independence Day
- August 20: Sri Krishna Astami
- August 31: Vinayaka Chavithi
- September 25: Bathukamma Starting Day
- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi
- October 5: Vijaya Dasami
- October 6: Following Day of Vijaya Dasami
- October 9: Eid Miladun Nabi
- October 25: Deepavali
- November 8: Karthika Purnima / Guru Nanak’s Birthday
- December 25: Christmas
- December 26: Boxing Day
Optional holidays
- January 16: Kanumu
- February 5: Sri Panchami
- February 15: Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A.)
- March 19: Shab-E-Barat
- April 22: Shahadat HZT Ali (R.A.)
- April 29: Shab-E-Qader (Juma-Atul-Wada)
- May 16: Buddha Purnima
- July 1: Ratha Yathra
- July 18: Eid-e-Ghadeer
- August 5: Varalakshmi Vratham
- August 8: 9th Moharram (1444H)
- August 12: Sravana Purnima/Rakhi Purnima
- August 16: Parsi New Year’s Day
- September 17: Arbayeen
- October 3: Durgashtami
- October 4: Maharnavami
- October 24: Naraka Chaturdhi
- November 6: Yaz Dahum Shareef
- December 8: Birthday of HZT. Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi MA’UD (A.S.)
- December 24: Christmas Eve
New Year celebrations in Hyderabad
Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana welcomed 2022 with low-scale celebrations due to the threat of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.
On Friday, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended his greetings to the people for New Year.
As a precautionary measure, the Telangana government had banned rallies and public meetings throughout the state till 2nd January 2022.
Subdued celebrations at other place across country
Subdued celebrations were witnessed across the country on New Year’s eve due to the night curfews and restrictions in wake of the threat posed by the new variant.
In the national capital, Connaught Place, which generally used to teem with people on the eve of every New Year, also witnessed the low-scale celebration.
A similar scenario was seen across the world. Many nations have welcomed 2022 with subdued celebrations due to the threat of the new variant of COVID which is rallying infections and raising hospitalizations in a large number of countries.