Telangana: Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, other govt holidays in 2022

Hyderabad: In Telangana and other Indian states, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 3 whereas, Eid-ul-Azha on July 10 subject to the sighting of the crescent. Apart from these two holidays, there will be 28 general holidays and 20 optional holidays in 2022.

List of general holidays in Telangana

January 1: New Year Day

January 14: Bhogi

January 15: Sankranti/Pongal

January 26: Republic Day

March 1: Maha Shivaratri

March 18: Holi

April 2: Ugadi

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 10: Sri Rama Navami

April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday

April 15: Good Friday

May 3: Eid-ul-Fitr

May 4: Following day of Eid-ul-Fitr

July 10: Eid-ul-Azha

July 25: Bonalu

August 9: Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A) 10th Moharam

August 15: Independence Day

August 20: Sri Krishna Astami

August 31: Vinayaka Chavithi

September 25: Bathukamma Starting Day

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi

October 5: Vijaya Dasami

October 6: Following Day of Vijaya Dasami

October 9: Eid Miladun Nabi

October 25: Deepavali

November 8: Karthika Purnima / Guru Nanak’s Birthday

December 25: Christmas

December 26: Boxing Day​​​

Optional holidays

January 16: Kanumu

February 5: Sri Panchami

February 15: Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A.)

March 19: Shab-E-Barat

April 22: Shahadat HZT Ali (R.A.)

April 29: Shab-E-Qader (Juma-Atul-Wada)

May 16: Buddha Purnima

July 1: Ratha Yathra

July 18: Eid-e-Ghadeer

August 5: Varalakshmi Vratham

August 8: 9th Moharram (1444H)

August 12: Sravana Purnima/Rakhi Purnima

August 16: Parsi New Year’s Day

September 17: Arbayeen

October 3: Durgashtami

October 4: Maharnavami

October 24: Naraka Chaturdhi

November 6: Yaz Dahum Shareef

December 8: Birthday of HZT. Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi MA’UD (A.S.)

December 24: Christmas Eve

New Year celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana welcomed 2022 with low-scale celebrations due to the threat of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

On Friday, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended his greetings to the people for New Year.

As a precautionary measure, the Telangana government had banned rallies and public meetings throughout the state till 2nd January 2022.

Subdued celebrations at other place across country

Subdued celebrations were witnessed across the country on New Year’s eve due to the night curfews and restrictions in wake of the threat posed by the new variant.

In the national capital, Connaught Place, which generally used to teem with people on the eve of every New Year, also witnessed the low-scale celebration.

A similar scenario was seen across the world. Many nations have welcomed 2022 with subdued celebrations due to the threat of the new variant of COVID which is rallying infections and raising hospitalizations in a large number of countries.