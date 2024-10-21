Telangana: Elderly couple dies by suicide in Sangareddy

Upon noticing Pratap and Kalvathi, the locals shifted them to a hospital in Zaheerabad. However, doctors declared the couple brought dead.

Hyderabad: An elderly couple died by suicided in Sanga Reddy’s Jharasangam on Sunday, October 20.

The deceased, identified as Bondili Prathap Singh, 60 and Kalavathi, 55, were operating a hotel at Sri Kethaki Sangameshwara Swamy Temple. However, the business wasn’t functioning well, worried about the losses, the couple consumed pesticide in a field.

Upon noticing Pratap and Kalvathi, the locals shifted them to a hospital in Zaheerabad. However, doctors declared the couple brought dead. The Sangareddy police registered a case and have intitiated an investigation into the incident.

