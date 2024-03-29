Telangana: Elderly man dies of suffocation in overcrowded bus

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old man, Bogam Sambaiah, died of suffocation while travelling in an

overcrowded bus.

He boarded a bus belonging to the Huzurabad RTC depot running from Metpally to Nizamabad on Thursday, March 28. During the travel, he had trouble breathing, and because of the intense heat and overcrowded bus, he suffered a stroke.

The bus was stopped at Venkataravupeta village, where an ambulance was called and Sambaiah was taken to Metpally Government Hospital.

Doctors declared him dead on arrival.