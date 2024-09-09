Telangana: Elderly woman dies in Medak after walls of room collapses

Hyderabad: After an intense spell of rainfall resulting in structural damages across Telangana, a 60-year-old woman died when the walls of the room collapsed while she was sleeping in Medak district.

The victim has been identified as Shankaramma.

According to reports, the house, already in a dilapidated state, further deteriorated due to continuous rains in the region. On Saturday, the victim was sleeping in one room while her husband, Dattaiah, slept in another. Later that night, the walls of the victim’s room collapsed, resulting in her death on the spot.

Dattaiah, who was in a separate room, managed to escape unharmed.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital in Jogipet for an autopsy.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

