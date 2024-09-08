Telangana: Two killed in separate accidents in Korutla

In a similar incident , a 16-year-old boy died on Saturday after being electrocuted in Karimnagar.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons including a five-year-old boy died in different incidents in Korutla town, Jagtial district on Saturday, September 7.

A resident of Madhapur, Maharshi (5) sustained a severe head injury as a tractor ran over him. Local people immediately shifted him to the local government hospital where the boy was declared dead by the doctors.

In another incident, a centering worker Sohail was electrocuted in the Jhansi road area. In a similar incident, a 16-year-old boy died on Saturday, September 7, after getting electrocuted while fixing bulbs during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Sirsapalli of Huzurabad town of Karimnagar district.

The deceased, identified as Vanga Yashwanth – was fixing lights at the Ganesh mandapam. After getting electrocuted, he fell from a height and was severely injured.

Though he was rushed to Huzurabad Area hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

