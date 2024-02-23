Telangana: Election Commission prepares action plan for LS polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Officer C Partha Sarthi conducted a second meeting in connection with the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections here on Friday.

The senior election officer asked the enforcement agencies to prepare an action plan to tackle cash flow, gold, diamond, silver ornaments, liquor and drugs in state borders as well as inside the state.

There will be training programmes with district officials to prepare them for the General Elections.

Several nodal officers of enforcement agencies viz. officials from the directorate of revenue intelligence department, state-level banking committee, the Telangana state police, IT department, the airport authority of India, state aviation, enforcement directorate, postal department, Reserve Bank of India, narcotics control bureau, central and state excise departments, commercial taxes department, transport department, railway protection force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) attended the meeting.