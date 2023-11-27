Telangana: Election commission officials seizes freebies, cash, drugs

Hyderabad: Nearly Rs 700 crore worth of cash, freebies and other items were seized by the police between October 9 and November 27, the Election Commission said on Monday. The cumulative amount was Rs 724,00,46,454.

The total cash seized on Sunday alone was around Rs 10 crore.

According to a press release, the election authorities seized cash worth Rs 292.38 crore between October 9 and November 27.

About 5,745 litres of liquor worth Rs 4,27,88,147 crore was seized on Sunday alone taking the total value of liquor (2,46,702 litres) seized between October 9 and November 27 to Rs 122,14,75,658.

Along with this, 52, 665 kgs of black jaggery, and 3,404 kgs of 113.5 ltrs of alum and toddy each were also seized.

Narcotics

Adding to the cash and freebies, about 6.4 kgs of ganja and 14.65 kgs of NDPS worth Rs 5.96 lakhs were seized on Sunday alone taking the total amount of drugs seized between October 9 and November 27 to Rs 39,53,98,964.

This includes 9930.011 kgs of ganja, 479 ganja plants, 30 kgs of ganja chocolate, 0.3 litres of weed oil, 0.156 kgs of MDMA, 7.63 ml hash oil, 0.18 kgs heroin, 0.007 kgs cocaine, 0.020 kgs charas, 0.070 kgs of Alprazolam, 10mg of Nitrovet, 0.050 kgs of Opium, 22 Eskuf syrups, 2576.26 Kgs of (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) NDPS, and 35 LSD tablets.

But interestingly, there was no seizure of precious metals like gold, silver, and other valuable stones on Sunday.

However, between October 9 to September 27, about Rs 186,37,48,324 crore worth of gold, silver, and diamonds have been seized by the police, the election commission statement said.

This includes 302.557 kgs of gold, 1195.1167 kgs of silver, 19297.644-carat diamond, 5.35 gms of platinum, as well as diamond and gold jewellery.

Sarees, essentials

Rs 46,25,000 worth of freebies were seized by the police with 15,000 tickly, 7650 pan masala and 7800 tambaku, on Sunday alone.

The total amount of these seized between October 9 and November 27 stood at Rs 83,08,69,146. This includes 2,96,595 kgs of rice, 9207 cookers, 88797 sarees, 7 two-wheelers, 10 four-wheelers, 18,566 clocks, 72,473 mobiles,18,566 clocks, 6313 fans, 151 sewing machines, 362 lunch boxes, 15838 imitation jewellery, 1,41,478 readymade garments, 3,854 t-shirts, 40 television sets and others.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.