Telangana election: Exit poll results to be declared post 5:30 pm today

Delhi: The exit poll results for the assembly elections of the five states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are set to be declared after 5:30 pm on Thursday.

The exit polls will likely give indications of the assembly election outcomes.

An exit poll is a survey that is conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps in assessing the support for political parties and their candidates.

The voting in these states was held between November 7 and November 30.

The election dates for the five states are as follows: Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30.

The results of the five assembly elections will be declared on Sunday, December 3.

These elections are crucial as they are taking place months before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year.

The Election Commission of India (EC), in a notification on Thursday, informed that the exit polls can be out after 5:30 pm.

“In Commission’s Notification No. 576/Exitl2023/SDRIV 01.1 dated 3pt October 2023 for the words and figures “7:00 AM on 7th November 2023(Tuesday) and 6.30 PM on 30th November 2023 (Thursday)” the words and figures 7:00 AM on 7th November 2023(Tuesday) and 5.30 PM on 30th November 2023 (Thursday) may be substituted,” the ECI said.

Earlier, the poll body had earlier prohibited the announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30.

In a notification issued in October, the EC declared a ban on the conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7:00 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30.