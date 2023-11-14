Telangana elections: Polling personnel assigned in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Given the ensuing Assembly elections in Telangana, polling personnel allotment to the Assembly constituencies-wise randomization was completed in Hyderabad.

District Election Officer of Hyderabad and Commissioner GHMC, Ronald Rose informed this while chairing a meeting with the election observers of respective constituencies.

Also Read Traffic restrictions in view of Sadar festival in Hyderabad

As per the information, there are 75 women-managed polling stations, 15 differently abled managed polling stations and 15 youth-managed polling stations in the district along with 75 model polling stations.

The randomization process was carried out in the presence of Yatindra Prasad, Sameer Verma, Kavitha Ramu, Gyathri Krishnan, Dipankar Sinha, District Collector, Hyderabad, and Dy DEO Anudeep Durishetty, Addl. Commissioners Upender Reddy, and Shankaraiah among other officials.