Telangana elections: Polling personnel assigned in Hyderabad

There are 75 women-managed polling stations, 15 differently abled managed polling stations and 15 youth-managed polling stations in the district along with 75 model polling stations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th November 2023 12:37 pm IST
Telangana elections: Polling personnel assigned in Hyderabad
Hyderabad DEO in meeting with election observers

Hyderabad: Given the ensuing Assembly elections in Telangana, polling personnel allotment to the Assembly constituencies-wise randomization was completed in Hyderabad.

District Election Officer of Hyderabad and Commissioner GHMC, Ronald Rose informed this while chairing a meeting with the election observers of respective constituencies.

Also Read
Traffic restrictions in view of Sadar festival in Hyderabad

As per the information, there are 75 women-managed polling stations, 15 differently abled managed polling stations and 15 youth-managed polling stations in the district along with 75 model polling stations.

MS Education Academy

The randomization process was carried out in the presence of Yatindra Prasad, Sameer Verma, Kavitha Ramu, Gyathri Krishnan, Dipankar Sinha, District Collector, Hyderabad, and Dy DEO Anudeep Durishetty, Addl. Commissioners Upender Reddy, and Shankaraiah among other officials.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th November 2023 12:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button