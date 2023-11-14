Traffic restrictions in view of Sadar festival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of the Sadar festival in Hyderabad, the traffic police are going to impose restrictions on vehicular movement.

The Sadar Utsav mela, a buffalo carnival organized by members of the Yadava community, is scheduled to be held at YMCA, Narayanguda from 7 pm on Tuesday to 3 am on Wednesday.

Traffic restrictions due to Sadar Festival in Hyderabad

Due to the scheduled event, traffic from Kachiguda crossroads heading towards the YMCA will be diverted towards the Tourist Hotel.

Vehicles from Vittalwadi crossroads heading towards YMCA will be diverted towards Ramkote crossroads at Bhavan’s New Science College, King Koti Road.

Traffic from Old Barkatpura Post Office heading towards the YMCA will be diverted towards Crown Cafe or Baghlingampally.

Similarly, traffic restrictions will be imposed on vehicles coming from the Old Excise Office lane and heading towards YMCA will be diverted towards Vittalwadi in view of the Sadar festival in Hyderabad.

Commuters coming from Barkatpura Chaman and heading towards the YMCA will be diverted towards Barkatpura crossroads or towards the Tourist Hotel.

Those vehicles coming from Brilliant Grammar School (Near Narayanaguda Flyover) and heading towards Reddy College will be diverted towards Narayanaguda crossroads.

Sadar Utsav

Hyderabad gears up for the Sadar festival (Sadar Utsav), a carnival of buffaloes held every year on the second day after Diwali.

The festival is celebrated annually by the Yadav community of Hyderabad. It is also known as Dunnapothula Panduga (Festival of the Buffalo Cattle).

The Sadar festival is a major festival for the Yadav community in Hyderabad and other cities and villages in India. This festival is also a community get-together in villages and towns.