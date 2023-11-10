Telangana polls: Restaurants, businesses in Hyderabad shut doors early

Hyderabad: Restaurants and business establishments in Hyderabad are closing their doors early at night due to the election code of conduct in the city ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

During the night, police are seen instructing restaurants and other business establishments to close their doors before 11 pm as they strictly enforce the election code of conduct.

Roads wear deserted look due to closure of restaurants, shops in Hyderabad

Roads near Charminar wear a deserted look at night due to the early closure of restaurants and shops, and a similar situation is observed in other areas of Hyderabad.

Heavy police picketing is also visible in many areas of the city in preparation for the Telangana Assembly polls.

Also Read Telangana polls: Candidates use online coupons to lure voters

Telangana Assembly Polls

Today is the last date for the nomination of candidates for the Telangana Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on November 30, 2023. The counting of the votes in the state will take place on December 3.

In the previous Telangana Assembly polls in 2018, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government by winning 88 out of the 119 seats, representing a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, the police are rigorously enforcing the election code of conduct and ensuring that restaurants and other business establishments in Hyderabad close their doors before 11 pm.