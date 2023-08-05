Telangana: Electricity board warns people against online fraud

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited warned people against falling prey to online scammers who cheat people by threatening to disconnect power if the bill is not paid immediately.

The advisory comes in the wake of “electricity fraud” cases. People are receiving messages that read,

“Dear customer, your electricity power will be disconnected. Tonight at 9:30 from the electricity officer. Our previous month’s bill was not updated. Please immediately contact the electricity officer +91 XXXXX XXXX. Thanks. SecyGenl (sic),” the message reads.

The modus operandi is the victim calls up the number provided by the scammers, he/she is asked to download the Quick Support and Any Desk applications on their phone. “As soon as the victim downloads the apps and shares the screen with the fraudster, their internet banking and credit card details get stolen. The amount in the bank is withdrawn through online banking or other methods,” a cyber crime official said.

The TSSPDCL advisory reads, “TSSPDCL will never send any website links for bill payments. Be aware of fraudulent calls or messages related to electricity bill payments. Please don’t share bank account details and OTP with others. We recommend you to use the TSSPDCL mobile app or website for bill payments,” the department said.

In case of cyber financial fraud, for immediate reporting, one can call 1930 (24*7). You can also lodge a complaint at the nearest cyber police station.