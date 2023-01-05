Telangana: Electricity consumers to get tariff ‘shocks’ every month

Hyderabad: The Central Electricity Department has directed the Electricity Commission to prepare a new formula to increase the financial burden on the consumers for the fuel used in electricity production and electricity purchase prices every month. New guidelines have been issued by amending the Electricity Regulation 2005 to automatically pass on the burden to electricity consumers.

The guidelines state that the Electricity Commission will prepare a formula within 90 days to automatically transfer load in the tariff of electricity consumers on a monthly basis. It has also been prescribed that the actual monthly charge will be determined on an annual basis. The Electricity Commission has clarified that till the new formula is finalised, these rules will remain in effect.

Adjustment surcharge on the purchase of fuel and electricity should be considered as an increase in the cost of electricity supply to consumers. This additional load should be calculated and added to the consumer’s bills. No need to get approval from the regulatory body for this.

This head charge will be calculated on the basis of the actual monthly difference in fuel, electricity purchase costs, and inter-state transmission charges. For example, if there is a difference in the purchase price of fuel and electricity with respect to the electricity bill provided in the month of April, then this charge is included in the bill from the month of June.

Any dispute should be resolved before the Electricity Regulatory Commission within 120 days. For obvious reasons, this limit may be extended by another 30 days if a definitive order cannot be issued for any reason. In this case, the Commission shall explain the same in writing and issue an interim order within the said time limit.