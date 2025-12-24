Telangana Energy dept approves general transfers in power utilities

Energy department lifts transfer restrictions for power corporations till Jan 31.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th December 2025 8:28 am IST
Silhouette of high-voltage transmission towers and power lines against a vibrant orange and pink sunset sky, with a power plant's cooling towers visible in the background for power cuts in Hyderabad story
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Energy Department issued orders on Tuesday, December 23, allowing general transfers in power corporations, marking a significant relaxation of the transfer ban imposed earlier this year.

The orders mandate completion of general transfers between December 23 and January 31, subject to certain limitations.

Transfer schedule and background

Previously, power utilities conducted annual transfers during May, June, and July based on board decisions.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

However, the situation changed when the Finance department issued orders on July 31 imposing a ban on government employee transfers, clarifying that the restriction applied to public sector undertakings as well.

In response, power corporations wrote to the government on August 30 seeking relaxation of the transfer restrictions.

The approval granted at year-end represents a delayed response to these requests.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th December 2025 8:28 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button