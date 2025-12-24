Telangana Energy dept approves general transfers in power utilities

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Energy Department issued orders on Tuesday, December 23, allowing general transfers in power corporations, marking a significant relaxation of the transfer ban imposed earlier this year.

The orders mandate completion of general transfers between December 23 and January 31, subject to certain limitations.

​

Transfer schedule and background

Previously, power utilities conducted annual transfers during May, June, and July based on board decisions.

However, the situation changed when the Finance department issued orders on July 31 imposing a ban on government employee transfers, clarifying that the restriction applied to public sector undertakings as well.

In response, power corporations wrote to the government on August 30 seeking relaxation of the transfer restrictions.

The approval granted at year-end represents a delayed response to these requests.