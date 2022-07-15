Telangana engineering colleges demand 100 pc fee hike

Hyderabad: Managements of engineering colleges in Telangana are demanding a fee hike of 100 percent. They have also submitted a representation to AICTE and the Union ministry of education.

Citing the recommendation of AICTE, the college managements are demanding the state government increase the fee from Rs. 35, 000 to Rs. 79, 000 per annum.

Though no final decision has been taken, Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) is conducting hearings on fees of engineering colleges for the next three academic years. The last hearing is on July 20.

Reasons behind demand

Those who are in support of the hike are saying that it is important to maintain the quality of education in Engineering colleges.

They are of the opinion that increasing the salary of the faulty, to implement the recommendations seven pay commission, is possible only if the engineering course fee is hiked.

On the other hand, students who have just cleared the intermediate examination and planning to take admissions into engineering colleges are not in favour of the hike.

Speaking to Siasat.com, one of the students, Syeda Shaheen said, ‘Paying Rs. 35000 per annum is itself is a difficult task. If the fee is hiked further, it will be difficult for the poor students who cannot effort to pay hefty fees.’

Another student Ali Akbar who just cleared the SSC examination said, ‘I want to become Engineer but if the fee is hiked, I have to take another course in graduate as I cannot effort to pay heft fees’

There are many other students belonging to either poor or middle-class family who cannot effort to pay hefty college fees without government support in the form of scholarships.

AICTE recommendation

As per the recommendation by AICTE, the minimum and maximum fees that can be charged by the colleges were fixed to Rs. 79,600 and Rs. 1.89 lakh per annum respectively.

AICTE’s limits on the fee charged by the engineering colleges are based on the recommendation made by National Fee Committee.

However, the recommendations or the limits set by AICTE are not binding on the state government.