Telangana: Engineering grads suffer due to delay in fee reimbursement

Hyderabad: Engineering students in Telangana are losing out on time due to the delay in fee reimbursement to colleges.

As a result of the delay, colleges affiliated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) aren’t issuing certificates to students. Students have begun urging the government to release the fee reimbursement which could expedite the processs of certificate issuance.

“Though the government did not release the college fee for the past four years, the college allowed me study and appear for the exam. But now the College has withheld my Transfer Certificate, without which we can’t go for higher studies,” P Srikant, a B.Tech student was quoted by the New Indian Express.

The Fee Reimbursement issue

Last year the finance department held payment of Rs 3,816 crore fee reimbursement arrears of 12.5 lakh students in the state pursuing higher and professional education courses due to a fund crunch. These arrears have accumulated since 2019.

Students belonging to economically weaker sections including Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes, and Minority categories secured admissions to engineering colleges are dependent on these funds.

Welfare groups of the SCs, STs, and minorities had appealed to the department to release the funds since students are continually harassed by colleges for the payment of fees. They are also losing out on precious time and resources because of the delay.