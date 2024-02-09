Telangana engineering student ends life after campus placement disappointment

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old final-year engineering student at Mallareddy Engineering College, Telangana, dies by suicide after facing challenges in securing a job during campus placement.

Following the setback in campus placement, the student, identified as MD Mohammad, hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room.

Student of ECE at engineering college in Telangana

Mohammad was studying Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and residing in Satyadev Boys Hostel near Mallareddy Engineering College in Medchal District, Telangana.

Last week, Telangana’s engineering college conducted campus placements, but Mohammad couldn’t secure a job in the drive, possibly leading him to take this extreme step.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Gouri Prashanth, SHO of Petbasheerabad police station, confirmed that the student died by suicide due to failure to get a job during campus placement.

On-campus vs off-campus engineering placements in Telangana

In Telangana, students generally prefer on-campus placements, as securing jobs is often perceived as easier compared to off-campus drives.

During on-campus placements, companies recruit students directly from the college, while off-campus drives involve candidates from various colleges, making the competition tougher.

However, not obtaining a job in on-campus placement does not mark the end, as finding jobs after college has become more accessible, thanks to online portals and recruitment agencies.