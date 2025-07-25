Telangana: Enhancement session on cyber crime held by TGCSB

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) organized a focused capability enhancement session for ‘cyber warriors’ and officers of the TGCSB. The interactive session was aimed to boost the skill sets of the officers and equip them with the latest tools, techniques, and strategies in cyber crime investigation and digital forensics.

During this session a total of 25 cyber warriors from across Telangana and 15 personnel from TGCSB headquarters and Cyber Crime Police Stations were also felicitated for their exceptional contribution across various cybercrime verticals, including NCRP petition disposal, refund orders, awareness sessions, PT warrant execution, and attending status calls.

Speaking on the occasion, Shikha Goel, Director, TGCSB emphasized the importance of continuous learning, collaboration, and swift action in tackling the growing menace of cyber crime. The officers and cyber warriors were encouraged to use the latest tools and technologies to tackle cyber crimes. The director also informed about the declining cyber trend in the state.

She complimented officers for a 13 percent decline in cyber crimes in the first half of 2025 as compared to 2024 in spite of cyber crime increasing by 37 percent in the country during the said period. She stated that targeted action by TGCSB had contributed to this decline.

Goel informed that during this year Rs. 726 crore has been lost, in which Rs 105 crores has been put on hold and Rs 102 crores has been refunded back to the victims. Further, 1957 SIMs, 7178 IMEIs and 565 URls were also blocked by the cyber crime police in Telangana. Also targeted awareness programmes were conducted across the state. TGCSB reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cybercrime response mechanism.