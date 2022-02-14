Telangana: Environmentalist transplants 70-yr-old uprooted banyan tree

Hyderabad: An environmentalist saved a 70-year-old uprooted banyan tree and transplants it in the collectorate grounds in the Rajanna-Sircilla district of Telangana.

Environmentalist Bobbala Prakash took care of the tree by pouring water and giving other precautions to tree. The tree was transplanted on Sunday with the support of Rajya Sabha member and Green India challenge founder Joginapalli Santosh Kumar.

Prakash, also known as Prakrithi (nature) Prakash, has been caring for the tree since it was uprooted by high winds six months ago.

The branches of tree were moved to the Jillella woodland region four days ago, but the main trunk of the tree could not be moved due to the lack of a large crane and vehicle.

Meanwhile, a Rajya Sabha member, J Santhosh Kumar, learned about the situation and he offered his assistance to Prakash. A Hyderabad-based nonprofit, Vata, has also expressed interest in relocating the tree, Telangana Today reported.

The main stem of the tree, as well as its roots, were transported to the Collectorate on a 40-foot truck on Sunday. The translocation procedure was still underway when final reports arrived, and Prakash predicted that it would be finished by Monday.