Telangana: Eturunagaram, Peddapalli to get TGSRTC depots

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, announced plans to establish two new TGSRTC bus depots in the state, one in Eturunagaram in Mulugu district and another in Peddapalli town.

He remarked that TGSRTC had been struggling with losses for over a decade due to various reasons, and the establishment of these new depots aims to address this issue.

“Under the leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, immediate actions have been taken to steer the organization towards profitability. The new bus depots will be located in the underdeveloped areas of Aeturunagaram in Mulugu district and in the central town of Peddapalli,” he added.

The minister added that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to revitalize TGSRTC through new employment opportunities and the acquisition of additional buses.

Minister Prabhakar emphasized that these reforms would help transform TGSRTC from a loss-making entity to a profitable one.

“The state government has already issued orders regarding the establishment of these new depots,” he added.