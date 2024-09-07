Telangana: Ex-dean, staff of Chaitanya Uni arrested for cheating

Hyderabad: A former dean of admissions and two other staff members handling admissions of the Chaitanya (deemed to be) University, were arrested for allegedly cheating students and the management over admissions by faking records.

The arrested individuals are – Sanikommu Suma, former dean in-charge of admissions, Chaitanya (deemed to be) University, Bhuthapati Dinker and Burra Srikanth. Dinker and Srinath are employees at the admissions department of the university. All three of them are natives of Warangal, Telangana.

According to the police, the arrested trio were faking admission records of students as the institution’s management pays commission to agents for bringing in admissions. The accused faked multiple admission records which were made directly from the campus into admissions made via agents, and duped Chaitanya (deemed to be) University to the tune of Rs 1 to 2 crore.

Also Read CV Anand brought back as Hyderabad commissioner of police

They allegedly created fake agent inventories and forged payment receipts, and other bills to make the admissions at Chaitanya university seem legitimate.

The arrest was made following the complaint registered by Chaitanya (deemed to be) University founder Dr. Chintalapani Venkata Purshottam Reddy, who accused the trio of siphoning money from the educational institution.