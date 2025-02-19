Telangana: Ex-home guard held for duping Hyderabad man

Hyderabad: A former Telangana home guard was arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Monday, February 17, for duping a man of Rs 2,82,725, by posing as a police officer.

The arrested man has been identified as Harijan Govardhan, 35, a resident of Kukatpally, working as an Amul milk distributor.

According to the police, Govardhan who worked as a home guard between 2009-2014, met the victim Areti Gnana Sai Prasad, a Hyderabad-based software engineer, who had plans to start a restaurant business.

Govardhan introduced himself as a police head constable, working with the Task Force at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) Building.

To gain trust, Govardhan invited Sai Prasad to meet him at the ICCC building. Govardan duped Sai Prasad by promising to help him open up the business.

Upon receiving money from Sai Prasad, Govardhan never helped him with the business nor returned the money, and stopped contact with Sai Prasad.

On 25 January, Sai Prasad visited the ICCC building and inquired about Govardhan, revealed that he never worked nor entered the ICCC building, and deceived Sai Prasad by pretending to have entered inside.

Upon realising he was cheated, he filed a complaint upon which the police started an investigation leading to his arrest. The police arrested Govardhan and on Tuesday was produced before the court for judicial remand.