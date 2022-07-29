Telangana: Ex-IPS officer Krishna Prasad to join BJP

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer T Krishna Prasad is in talks with the BJP top brass and is likely to join the saffron party soon, sources said on Friday.

The 1987-batch IPS officer who retired in DGP rank in 2020 is currently running an NGO which aims to bring cheers to marginal sections of society. If everything goes as per plan, Prasad is likely to join the party in August.

The former police official told PTI that discussions are on and he wants to play an active role in decision-making bodies at the national level.

Also Read Munugodu MLA Rajagopal Reddy likely to quit Congress to join BJP

“Some discussions are going on. I want to play an active role in Delhi, not in electoral politics. Basically, I would like to be engaged with policy-making bodies,” Krishna Prasad said.

He said he firmly believes that the nation would progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and it was proved with the country’s performance “being better” during COVID-19 pandemic times than normal times. The BJP successfully enticed several former bureaucrats into its fold during the last few years.

R Chandravadan, who had retired as excise commissioner, joined the party. Similarly, Ratna Prabha, retired Karnataka’s chief secretary and a Telugu native joined BJP and unsuccessfully contested the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll. Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao is already in the party.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and union home minister Amit Shah directed state BJP leaders to rope in well-known, influential and educated people to join the party. BJP members claim that many leaders from Congress and TRS will join the saffron party in August, an auspicious month for new beginnings.

(This copy has been edited with inputs from Siasat Desk)