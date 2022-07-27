Munugodu MLA Rajagopal Reddy likely to quit Congress to join BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from Munugodu (Nalgonda) constituency is likely to quit the grand old party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is reportedly in contact with senior BJP leaders including MPs Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy, MLAs Eatala Rajendar, and G Vivekanand.

According to local media reports, Rajagopal Reddy will resign from the post of MLA in two or three days.

A series of meetings are being held with the chief leaders of Munugodu constituency. On Tuesday, at Rajagopal’s residence in Hyderabad, he met the leaders of many Mandals, and another meeting was held on Wednesday with the leaders of two other mandals.

The Congress party was caught unawares by Rajagopal’s decision and is considering the names of candidates for Munugodu in the upcoming October by-elections. The last big blow for parties in Telangana was when then TRS leader Eatala Rajender shifted loyalties and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rajender went on to win the Huzurabad by elections.

While Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is considering Palvai Sravanti and Raghuveer Reddy, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is considering former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, former MLCs Neeti Vidyasagar and Karne Prabhakar to contest in Munugodu.

Rajagopal Reddy, who is the brother of Telangana Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, previously stated that he had no issues with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy won the seat in 2018 Assembly election.