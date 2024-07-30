Telangana: Ex-murder convict charged with raping minor daughter

Hyderabad: The Police have arrested a 38-year-old man, who is a convict in a murder case, in Nirmal district for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.

The accused had recently completed a 10-year jail term for murdering his second wife in 2014. He was booked for rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody by a court.

The police said that he killed his second wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair.

After his release from prison, he lived with his first wife and children. According to police, he raped his daughter on several occasions.

“He threatened his daughter, saying he would kill her if she revealed what was happening,” police stated.

Recently, the girl’s mother reported the situation to the police and filed a complaint against her husband.