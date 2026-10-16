Telangana Excise Department conducts lucky draw for 14 bars

Hyderabad: Telangana Excise Department on Friday, October 16, conducted a lucky draw for 14 bars in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) region after receiving 4,251 applications for them.

The lucky draw, conducted at The Address Convention Hall in Narsingi, was overseen by the Telangana Excise Commissioner, C Hari Kiran, who said that the selection of licensees for 41 bars across Telangana, determined via a lottery system, was concluded smoothly.

As many as 4,519 applications were submitted for the remaining 27 bars located in various other municipal corporations and municipalities.

Also Read Telangana excise dept gets over 8K applications for 41 bars

Earlier, the Telangana Excise Department announced that it collected Rs 87.71 crore in application fees. Districts including Asifabad recorded 207 applications, Aliabad received 201, Muduchintalapalli received 112 applications for two bars, and Yellampet got 225 applications.

Ashwaraopeta area in Bhadradri Kothagudem district received 357 applications, followed by Kalluru in Khammam with 325; Gummadidala received 287 applications for two bars; Kohir got 127 and Gaddapotharam in Sangareddy district received 112.